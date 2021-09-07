Odisha Assembly Approves Bill On 50% Quota In ULBs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed the Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The passage of the Bill has paved the way for the urban local body (ULB) polls.

According to the Bill, maximum 50% of seats in urban local bodies can be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC).

The reservation for OBC, would not exceed 27%. Of the reserved seats, 50% will be reserved for women.

The Bill was passed after amending the relevant provisions of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003.

Why the amendment was necessary? The Constitution of India prescribes for the reservation of seats in municipalities. As per the provision, the State Government has the discretion of reserving seats for BCC to such extent as may be decided by the State Legislature.

Accordingly, the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 provide for reservation seats for election to the extent of 27% of in favour of the BCC in our state.

Similarly, for Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes, as per provision of the Constitution, reservation of seats has been made in urban areas of Odisha in proportion to their population in the respective urban areas.

In view of the above statutory provisions, in some of the ULBs, the reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes exceeds 50%.

The High Court of Orissa has passed a common order in W.P.(C). No.4174/2013 and 21 similar W.P.(C).s filed in the year 2013 and observed that the upper ceiling limit of reservation of seats for the SC, ST and BCC shouldn’t exceed 50% in accordance with the judgment passed by Supreme Court in the K. Krishna Murthy case. Further, the State Government was directed to adhere to the principles laid down by the Apex Court in K. Krishna Murthy case in letter and spirit.

The State Government approached the Supreme Court through an SLP and subsequently through a Review Petition challenging the aforesaid orders of the High Court. Supreme Court heard the cases and upheld the decision of High Court of Orissa.

The aforesaid judgement of the Courts and the Constitutional provisions relating to the subject do not demand any amendment in the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 so far as it relates to reservation of seats in urban elections for SC and ST Citizens. But, in order to comply the decision of High Court of Odisha, delivered on the basis of orders of the Supreme Court, it has become expedient to limit the total extent of reservation for election in ULBs to 50%.

In view of the above decisions of the Courts, the State Government was left with no other option but to amend the relevant provisions of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003.

Therefore amendments of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 was necessary to fix the upper celling of reservation of seats for SC, ST and BCC to 50% and the upper limit of reservation of seats for BCC not to exceed 27%.