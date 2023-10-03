Odisha assembly adjourned till 4 pm following ruckus by opposition

The Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 4 pm on Tuesday following ruckus by the Opposition over CM's speech yesterday.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Odisha assembly adjourned

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 4 pm on Tuesday following ruckus by the Opposition over CM’s speech yesterday.

BJP legislators protested by standing the well of the House.

The opposition was protesting about the suspension of the party chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi and MLA Mukesh Mahaling for the rest of the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Soon after the house commenced after the two-day break the agitated BJP members created ruckus in front of the Speaker’s podium inside the well of the House demanding the lifting of the suspension of the two party members ordered on last Thursday.

The Speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the House till 4pm.

It is worth mentioning that, the opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi and his Assembly colleague Mukesh Mahaling were suspended on Thursday from the House for the entire session for throwing pulses at the Speaker while protesting in the well on Thursday.

Also Read: Fire In Lok Seva Bhawan In Bhubaneswar, Rescue Operation Underway

You might also like

Front end of bus hangs off Mahanadi bridge in Odisha

Fire in Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, rescue operation underway

Interim budget to be passed in Odisha Assembly today

Man dead as wall collapses in Sundargarh of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans