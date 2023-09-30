Odisha assembly adjourned till 4 pm following ruckus by BJP MLA’s

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 4 pm on Saturday following a ruckus by the Opposition BJP over the suspension of its two party MLAs.

BJP legislators trooped into the well protesting suspension of party chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi and MLA Mukesh Mahaling for the rest of the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Soon after the question hour commenced, the agitated BJP members created ruckus in front of the Speaker’s podium inside the well of the House demanding the suspension of the two party members ordered on Thursday.

The Speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the House till 4pm.

Notably, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi and his Assembly colleague Mukesh Mahaling were suspended on Thursday from the House for the entire session for throwing pulses at the Speaker while protesting in the well on Thursday.