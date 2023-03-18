Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha Assembly adjourned till 11:30 AM following ruckus by opposition

The Odisha Assembly proceedings on Saturday was adjourned till 11.30 am after opposition created ruckus over transfer of Koida BDO.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly proceedings on Saturday was adjourned till 11.30 am after opposition MLA’s including BJP and Congress MLAs create ruckus supporting demand for transfer of Koida BDO.

As the House assembled at 11 am for the Winter Session, MLA Laxman Munda started demanding the transfer of Koida BDO, which was supported by the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress stormed into the well of the House.

So, the House speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha adjourned the house till 11.30am.

