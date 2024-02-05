Odisha assembly adjourned for the day after condolence motion by CM

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly has been adjourned for the day ahead of the Budget Session Session after the condolence motion.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a condolence motion in the Odisha Assembly for the departed souls on Monday.

A one-minute silent prayer was offered at the house to pay their respects to the deceased. Following the condolence motion, the Speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the House for the day, said reliable reports.

The condolence motion was passed by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in memory of the following, deceased members: