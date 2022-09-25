Odisha: Asit Tripathy re-elected as president of Bhubaneswar Club

Bhubaneswar: IAS Asit Tripathy has been re-elected as the president of Bhubaneswar Club, the high-profile club of Odisha located in the capital city.

IAS, Satya Prakash Nanda has on the other won only 189 votes.

It is noteworthy that, Mahendra Gupta has been elected as Vice-President and Dilip Routray has been elected as the Secretary of the Bhubaneswar Club.

The former Odisha Chief Secretary and present WODC Chairman got 858 votes while his rival Bijay K Patnaik got 498 votes. Accordingly, Tripathy won by 278 votes. The result was received a few minutes ago today.

Asit Tripathy was the former Chief Secretary of the State. Presently Tripathy is the Chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Similarly, Mahendra Gupta has been elected as the Vice President of Bhubaneswar Club. As per reports, election had been done for the last time in 2021 in Bhubaneswar club.

Bhubaneswar club was reportedly founded in 1949. In 1950, the King of Khallikote became the first president of the Club. Later, up to 1964 the heads of different Royal families of the State were becoming the President of this club. In 1964 former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was the president of the club. Since then IAS officers are either getting elected or selected for the president post of the club.