Dhenkanal: It is often seen that devotees offer different things like fruits, flowers, ornaments and other valuables at temples. Most of the devotees make the offerings as per their capacities and wishes with an aim to get blessing from God. However, there is an ashram in Odisha which reportedly offers gold ornaments to the devotees.

The Mahavira Sankata Mochana Pabitra Seva Ashram at Akhuapal village under Parjang police limits of Dhenkanal district reportedly donates gold jewelry to the visitors.

One Dipti Sahu of Kaniha area in Angul district was given 45 grams of gold ornaments, the market value of which is said to be around two lakh rupees. Head of the Ashram Pandit Maitra Brahmachari handed over the ornament to Dipti.

Poor people will be given such helps in coming days, said the Ashram authorities with the hope that the devotees would make proper use of the donations.