Odisha: ASHA worker gang-raped, police probe begins

Paradip: An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker was allegedly gang-raped after being kidnapped by four youths near the Nehru Bangla in Odisha’s Paradip last evening.

As per the complaint filed by the ASHA worker, she was on her way to meet her co-worker yesterday afternoon. In the meantime, four youths, taking the advantage of her loneliness, kidnapped her from near Empires Hotel in a four-wheeler and took her to the Nehru Bangla by force and raped her in turns despite her resistance.

After gang-raping the ASHA worker, the miscreants reportedly dropped her near the Empires Hotel in the evening. Soon, a group of people gathered on the spot after knowing about the matter.

A team of local police also rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the crime and conducted a medical examination of the victim.

Further probe into the incident is underway with the help of the sniffer dog, said sources.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father demanded immediate arrest of the rapists and stringent action against them.