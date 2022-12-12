Odisha: As many as 100 people affected with diarrhoea in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: As many as 100 people have been reportedly affected with diarrhoea in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from ward No. 14 of Kamakhyanagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in Dhenkanal district.

According to sources, water contamination has been suspected to be the reason for the diarrhoea outbreak.

It is worth mentioning that the affected people have been admitted to Kamakhyanagar hospital.

Further details awaited.