Odisha artist creates Lord Jagannath’s idol with 1475 ice-cream sticks

Bhubaneswar: This time Snana Yatra will be conducted sans devotees due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This young artist Biswajit Nayak from Puri, has created an idol Gajanana Besha of Lord Jagannath using 1,475 ice-cream sticks.

The height of the idol is 30 inch and the width is 26 inches.

Nayak took 15 days to design this art piece. “I have prayed to God Jagannath to wipe away the Covid-19 pandemic from our lives,and this year Snana Yatra will be conducted without devotees.” he said while showcasing his work.

Many people are not able to visit the Lord Jagannath temple during Snana Yatra owing to the ongoing pandemic situation. Hence, I decided to create this idol so that people could pray to God via my artwork,” he added.

Earlier, Nayak has also created many idols of Lord Jagannath and Ganesh and has also made it to the Asia Book of Records for this idol.

Biswajeet is pursuing his Diploma Engineering Degree. He belongs to Kumutipatna village in Puri district.

 

