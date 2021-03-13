Odisha: Argument Over Parking Issue Turns Ugly As Retired Professor Opens Fire, One Critical

Balasore: A minor word of exchange over vehicle parking issue turned ugly after a retired Professor opened fire at a man near Gadagadia Square in Balasore district on Saturday.

While the injured has been identified as Anand Singh, the accused person, who is said to be a retired professor, has been identified as Laxman Behera.

Sources said that Behera had an altercation with Singh over parking of vehicles at an apartment. Irate over the argument, he took out a gun and opened fire at Singh.

Singh was soon admitted at the hospital for treatment, added sources.

Meanwhile, Balasore police has started an investigation into the matter. The cops also said to have detained Behera for interrogation.

Further investigation into the firing case is underway.