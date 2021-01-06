Odisha Approves Investment Proposals Over Rs 6400 Crore; 3667 Employment Opportunities Expected

Bhubaneswar: After garnering Rs 1,19,214.72 Crore worth of new investments since February 2020, the 25th High-Level Clearance Authority chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today issued in-principle approval to three major industrial projects to the tune of Rs 5358.24 Crore in the Metal & Metal Downstream, Cement and Refinery & Petrochemicals sectors.

According to reports, these three industrial projects are further expected to create 3667 employment opportunities in the State.

The Government of Odisha continues to progress as a top investment destination in the country. IPICOL recently bagged the “top performer” position in the Investment Promotion amongst 20 State Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) with an overall score of 98% in a survey conducted by the Invest India and the World Bank. The report praised the state government’s efforts in attracting and hand-holding the various industrial projects.

The details of the three projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by HLCA are listed below:

Expansion of Yazdani Steel & Power Limited’s Integrated Steel Plant from a capacity of 0.07 MTPA to 1.19 MTPA against an investment of INR 2415 crores in Kalinganagar, Jajpur, with potential employment opportunities for over 2867 persons. Additional Clinker capacity of 1.32 MTPA and Cement capacity of 1.05 MTPA by Shiva Cement Limited (SCL) against an investment of Rs 1523.24 Crore to be set up at Telighana, Kutra, Sundergarh, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 600 persons. Development of Crude Oil Terminal to be set up by Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) at Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 1420 Crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 200 persons.

Before the HLCA meeting, State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) chaired by Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today cleared 5 industrial projects to the tune of Rs 1085.08 Crore in the Metal & Metal Downstream, Fertilizers, Food Processing, and Tourism sectors. These five industrial projects are further expected to create 964 employment opportunities in the state.

The details of the five projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by SLSWCA is listed below:

A sulphuric acid expansion project unit with an additional annual capacity of 6,60,000 MT by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) against an investment of INR 400 crores to be set up at Paradip, Jagatsinghpur, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 21 persons. 04 MTPA Ferro Manganese plant/ 0.03 MTPA Silico Manganese, 0.12 MTPA Manganese Beneficiation, 1 MTPA Iron ore Beneficiation, and 18 MW CPP plant by Patnaik Minerals Private Limited in Sundergarh at an investment of INR 243 crores, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 156 persons. A 250 KLPD grain-based distillery unit for manufacturing of Ethanol and Extra-Neutral Alcohol (ENA), and IMFL/IMIL bottling unit along with a 5.50 MW cogeneration power to be set up by Premier Alcobev Private Limited at Bamra in Sambalpur with an investment of INR 275 crores, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 300 persons. A 116 KLPD grain-based distillery plant (IMFL/ IMIL) (in two phases) and 1 lakh/month bottling plant to be set up by Cuttack Agrivet Pvt Ltd at Mundali in Cuttack against an investment of INR 112.50 crores, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 367 persons. A 4-Star- Hotel-cum-Resort by S J Developers and Housing Private Limited to be set up in Jasuapur, Pipili in Puri district with an investment of INR 54.58 crores, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 120 persons.

At the 25th HLCA, the Chief Minister congratulated the officials for reviving the industrial growth of the state amid the worldwide economic slowdown.