Odisha approves Guidelines for creation of over 4,000 Revenue Villages

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday issued new guidelines to facilitate the creation of more than 4000 new revenue villages across the state.
“More than 3,500 proposals to grant revenue village status have been pending at the district level since years and misinterpretation of the existing instructions pertaining to reservation limit for Gochar and communal land has resulted in non-disposal of cases,” principal secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Bishnupada Sethi said. Therefore, to streamline the matter, the instructions are issued.
Guidelines:
- The hamlet is to be located at more than half km from the mother revenue village with a population of 250 or more.
- The hamlet lying within half km from the mother village should be having a population more than 300.
- Hamlet separated from mother village by a natural barrier even if the population of the hamlet is less than 250 can be constituted to a separate village.
- Reservation limit for Gochar and Communal land for creation of news revenue village out of the existing mother village shall not be insisted upon. However, residents of the newly carved out village shall still have access of the existing gochar and communal land situated in mother village. In other words, all communal as well as Gochar lands etc. shall be Common Property Resources (CPR) for both the villages.