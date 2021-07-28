Odisha approves Guidelines for creation of over 4,000 Revenue Villages

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday issued new guidelines to facilitate the creation of more than 4000 new revenue villages across the state.

“More than 3,500 proposals to grant revenue village status have been pending at the district level since years and misinterpretation of the existing instructions pertaining to reservation limit for Gochar and communal land has resulted in non-disposal of cases,” principal secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Bishnupada Sethi said. Therefore, to streamline the matter, the instructions are issued.

Guidelines: