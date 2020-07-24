Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has approved four investment proposals worth Rs 2,172.92 crore, which will likely generate employment for 1,122 people.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by chief secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy approved the projects in metal and metal downstream sector.

Rungta Mines Limited proposed to set up 34 MTPA beneficiation plant in two phases with an investment of Rs 975 crore. The project would provide employment to about 290 people, said an official.

It also proposed to set up 20 MTPA underground slurry pipe line with an investment of Rs 951 crore, which would provide employment opportunities for 72 people.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited would expand its Pellet Plant from 0.3 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA capacity with a total investment of Rs 76.92 crore.

It would create additional employment for 610 people, said the official.

Wellman Steels Gangeya Supply Agency Private Limited proposed for setting up 1.8 MTPA beneficiation plant and 1.2 MTPA Pellet Plant, with an investment of Rs 170 crore.

It will provide additional employment opportunities for 150 people.

(IANS)