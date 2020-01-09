Odisha approves 3 investment proposals of Rs 17,833 cr

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday approved three investment proposals worth Rs 17,833 crore, which will create 6,539 new jobs.

The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the proposals in the core sectors of steel, aluminum, and thermal power.

The HLCA approved the proposal of Hindalco Industries Ltd for setting up a 2 Million Tonne Per annum (MTPA) alumina refinery unit at Kansariguda in Rayagada district with a total investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

It will provide employment to about 4,250 people, said an official.

The HLCA also approved the proposal of NTPC Ltd for expansion of the capacity of Talcher Thermal Power Station, located at Talcher in Angul district with additional investment of Rs 7698.46 crore.

The proposal of Rungta Mines Limited (RML) to expand its Integrated Steel Plant from 0.27 MTPA to 0.9 MTPA capacity at Kamanda in Sundargarh district with a total investment of Rs 2,135 crore was also approved by HLCA.

The project will provide additional employment to 2,289 people, the official said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister took stock of the follow up of investment intents received during the Make in Odisha 2016 and 2018.

Odisha has seen diversified industrial development in recent years with the grounding of projects in textile and apparel, chemical and petrochemicals, tourism, and food processing sectors.

Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma presented a roadmap for Make in Odisha 2020 which included outreach activities, industrial infrastructure development, and policy interventions.

The third edition of Make in Odisha Conclave will be organised from November 30 to December 4.

(IANS)