Odisha govt appoints 3 IAS officers in Ganjam for COVID-19 management

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, Odisha government on Friday appointed three young IAS officers  in Ganjam district for a period of one month to cooperate with the district administration in COVID-19 management.

The IAS officers are P Anvesha Reddy, Patil Ashish Ishwar and Hema Kanta Say.

To date, Ganjam has recorded highest number of positive cases in the state . As many as 43 fresh positive cases were reported today taking the tally of positive cases in the district to 71. Most of the COVID-19 infected persons in the district are Surat returnees.

As many as 271 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the State among which 63 persons have recovered from the disease so far. Two persons died of the disease . Currently, the active cases stand at 205 in the state.

