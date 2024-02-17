Odisha Apartment ownership rules 2024 notified, registration becomes easy

Bhubaneswar: The much awaited Odisha Apartment ownership rules 2024 has been notified. The registration of apartments has become easy. Odisha Apartment Ownership rules 2024 published has been released.

The Housing and Urban Development Department of the Government of Odisha has published these rules on Saturday, said reliable reports in this regard. The Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) rules have been mentioned in detail in the same.

There was a major confusion relating to the ownership and registration and reselling of the apartments hence since the past two years there was a restriction on the sale and purchase of apartments.

Very soon however, a competent authority will be appointed and then apartment associations can easily register themselves according to the new rules specified in the Apartment ownership rules 2024.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) Odisha Secretary P. K. Biswasray informed about this development. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.