Odisha Apartment Ownership Ordinance: State govt asked to frame RERA-compliant rules within 3 months

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Monday asked the state government to formulate rules within three months in order to implement the Apartment Ownership and Management Act.

Apart from directing the State government to frame RERA-compliant rules within three months, the court refused to vacate the stay it had imposed in May last year on the registration of sale deeds related to apartments and flats.

The court’s order came while hearing the case on the petition which had challenged the validity of an amended rule made in 2021 on the ground that it was contrary to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.