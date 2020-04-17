Odisha: another 2 covid positive patients recover

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: In a encouraging development, two more covid 19 positive tested persons from Odisha recovered today, intimated the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Both the persons, who recovered today are from Bhubaneswar.

The said two people were tested negative for COVID 19 and they are being discharged from the hospital.

With recovery of these two persons, the total number of people who have recovered so far in Odisha has raised to 21.

Intimating the good news on its official twitter handle, Odisha H & FW Dept said, As Odisha continues to contain Covid , another two patients, both belonging to Bhubaneswar, have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. They are being discharged from the hospital. With these two cases, the total recoveries is 21.

