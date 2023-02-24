Odisha Annual Budget 2023-24 to be presented today

Bhubaneswar: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the Annual Budget for the year 2023-24 for Odisha today in the Assembly. This will be the last full-fledged budget in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s fifth term.

Earlier the council of ministers have approved the annual budget of Rs 2.3 lakh crore for 2023-24. Today’s Budget size likely to be in the range of 2.25 to 2.30 lakh crore.

In this Budget while expectation is high because this is the last full-fledged budge in CM Naveen Patnaik’s 5th term, focus is likely to be on infrastructure and social security.

Besides, agriculture, education, health, rural development, sports, Mission Shakti may also be kept in focus.