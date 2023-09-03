Odisha: Resident bird census begins in Bhitarkanika National Park

Rajnagar: The annual bird census at Bhitarkanika National park has officially begun today. The census began at around 6 AM in the morning and will continue till 12:30 PM in the afternoon. The census is to continue for five days, until September 7.

As many as four teams have been deployed for counting the resident birds in the National park. Each team consists of over four forest officials.

Three teams have been deployed at Laxmi Prasad, Durga Prasad and Mathaadia sides. One the other hand, one team has been stationed at Rajnagar forest range for conducting a separate bird count.

As per Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav, Rajnagar Forest Range officer, said that there has been a significant increase in the number of migratory birds this year.