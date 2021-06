Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 26.29 crore for the street vendors of urban areas of the state who were hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial aid will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as their livelihood was adversely hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision will benefit as many as 87,657 street vendors in the state.