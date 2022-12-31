Odisha: Angry locals detain cops and RI for imposing section 144 at disputed site  

Locals detain police in Odisha

Bhadrak: Irate over the local administration’s decision to impose section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at the kirtana place at Barakulah village of Odisha’s Bharak district today, the villagers detained a group of cops and a Revenue Inspector.

According to reports, there is a long-standing dispute over the kirtana place. However, a team of cops from the Bansada Police Station and Jashipur Revenue Inspector (RI) installed a red flag on the disputed land and clamped section 144 of the CrPC.

However, angry over the decision of the administration, the locals especially the women of the village staged a dharna and detained the police vehicle. They claimed that a ‘navaratri’ festival is slated to be held near the spot on January 5 but it has been now announced as no man’s land.

Later, the irate locals let the RI and police team go after four hours following a successful discussion. The administration assured to conduct a public meeting over the disputed land on January 2 and take a final decision in this regard.

However, the statement of the cops and the concerned RI over the matter could not be received despite repeated attempts.

