Odisha Anganwadi workers put protest on hold till February second week

Bhubaneswar: Anganwadi workers and sahayikas put their protest on hold till February second week following their talks with the Odisha government today.

The Anganwadi workers and sahayikas decided to gherao Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s house as the State government did not pay them any heed even though they were agitating for about a month and a half demanding fulfillment of their eight-point charter of demands.

As per their decision, thousands of Anganwadi workers were going in a rally from Lower PMG to Naveen Niwas. However, police stopped them near Raj Mahal Square. Soon, a delegation of the Anganwadi workers and sahayikas was allowed to meet Chief Secretary Sarat Mohapatra to discuss their demands.

The Anganwadi workers and sahayikas decided to put their protest on hold till February second week following their meeting with the Chief Secretary.