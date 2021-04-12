Odisha-Andhra Pradesh Borders Sealed Due To Surge In Covid Cases

By WCE 7
rayagada borders sealed

Rayagada: The borders of Rayagada district in Odisha and neighboring state Andhra Pradesh have been sealed by the district administration keeping in view of the surge in Covid cases in the state.

According to reports, the district collector has ordered to inspect the bordering areas in Kereda of Rayagada block, Basana of Gunupur block, Katiki of Ramanguda block.

All the necessary precautions have been taken by the police administration at the checkpoints.

Meanwhile the people returning to Rayagada from Andhra Pradesh will have to go through thermal screening thoroughly.

The negative RT-PCR report or certificate of Covid vaccine has been made mandatory for all the people returning from other states. In case they do not show either of the reports, they will have to stay in the quarantine center for seven days in order to curb any possible coronavirus infection.

