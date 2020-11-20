Koraput: The Odisha, Andhra Pradesh boarder dispute is becoming complicated day by day.

As per reports, some areas of Koraput district, which also include some prominent tourist destinations, have been shown to be situated in Andhra Pradesh.

It has been claimed that Andhra Pradesh is adopting different methods to press its claim. The recent one is the Google map gaffe. A few boarder areas of Koraput district have been shown as of Andhra Pradesh in Google map.

After Kotia Narayanpatna now Sunabeda of Sambai has been claimed as of Andhra.

The Galigabdar waterfall and the surrounding area have been shown to be situated in Andhra Pradesh. This has been opposed by the intelligentsia of Koraput.