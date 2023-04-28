Odisha among other states to experience above-normal heat wave in May: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today released its monthly outlook for the temperature and rainfall during May 2023, wherein it said that Odisha is one of the many states that are likely to experience above-normal heat wave next month.

The monthly outlook for the of the weather department revealed that the monthly maximum temperatures for May 2023 are expected to be above normal over east-central and east India and some parts of Northeast and Peninsular India. However, it is likely to be normal to below normal over the northwest and west-central India.

Likewise, most parts of the country are expected to experience normal to below-normal minimum temperatures except some parts of northwest and east India where above-normal minimum temperatures are likely in some areas.

“Above-normal heat wave days are expected over most parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, east Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of North Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and coastal Gujarat during May 2023,” said IMD.

“Rainfall averaged over the country in May 2023 is most likely to be normal (91- 109% of LPA). Normal to above-normal rainfall is expected over northwest India, many parts of west-central India and northern part of Peninsular India. However, below-normal rainfall is likely in most parts of northeast India, many parts of east-central India and south peninsular India,” it added.

It further said that currently, neutral ENSO (El Niño-Southern Oscillation) conditions are present over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest MMCFS (Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System) forecast suggests that these neutral conditions are likely to continue in May 2023.

“In addition to El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions over the Pacific, other factors such as Indian Ocean SSTs also influence the climate in India. Currently, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are present over the Indian Ocean. The latest climate models indicate that positive IOD conditions are likely to develop during the upcoming season,” revealed the IMD’s monthly outlook.