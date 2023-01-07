Odisha: Ambulance driver gets drunk and causes chaos, handed over to the police

Khurda:An ambulance driver got drunk and caused a lot of chaos after he entered a ‘sahi’ in Begunia village. The incident took place last night in Ganpur village of Begunia in Khurda district of Odisha. The drunk driver has been identified as Tapan Kumar Satpathy of the same village.

According to reports, Tapan was an ambulance driver by profession. Last night he was extremely drunk when he returned to the village. He kept driving the ambulance around within the village at dangerous speeds and swerving haphazardly. The villagers got scared by these acts and shut themselves in their houses to avoid getting hit.

After doing this for sometime, he proceeded to rear end a tractor that was parked nearby. Following that he stopped, and at this point the villagers captured him. They got him under control and called up the Baghamari police who took responsibility for him.

However, the main question that has been raised in this situation is that how was a person as drunk as Tapan even allowed to operate an ambulance which is a very important service that is provided to the people. The villagers have have asked the owner of the ambulance to answer regarding this negligent action. They have also demanded that strict actions be taken against the owner for his oversight.