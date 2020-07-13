Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday allowed the home isolation of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID19 patients. This was informed by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Asit Tripathy, in his public address today, informed that the home isolation to be allowed initially in urban areas, district headquarters and block headquarters.

The Chief Secretary further said that corporates, institutions, establishments, NGOs, agencies, resident welfare associations with adequate health care facilities will be permitted to keep their own members, employees and workers with COVID19 infection in isolation with certain conditions.

The Chief Secretary further said that COVID recovery rate of the State is around 64-65% and case fatality rate is among the lowest in country at 0.48%.