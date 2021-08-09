Odisha allows Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja celebrations with covid restriction

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha government on Monday issued a guideline for the celebration of upcoming pujas and festivals in the State.

The SRC said that Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja and other similar Puja/ festivals of other religious communities are falling in August, September, October and November of 2021 and people usually congregate and get in touch with each other to celebrate the festivals/ pujas during which it is not possible to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and such congregations have a potential to cause the spread of the virus.

It is felt necessary to issue guidelines/ instructions for the observance of puja/ celebration of festivals well in advance so that the general public as well as the organisers of such pujas/ festivals will be suitably prepared, it added.

Now, therefore, the following guidelines are issued in the interest of the health of the general public and for containment of the spread of COVID-19:

It is hereby directed that congregation for celebration of the above festivals/puja and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. However, religious rituals in churches/ temples/mosques/places of worship will continue as usual with a limited number of persons with strict adherence to Covid protocols. The citizens are allowed to observe the said Pujas/ festivals in their premises without causing any congregation at any place and maintaining all safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitisation, etc. The Puja Committees/organizers/ in rural and urban areas are allowed to conduct puja in mandaps/ pandals as per the following instructions: