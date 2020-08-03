Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday allowed normal functioning of public and private sector banks with 50 per cent staff till August 31 by following the COVID-19 guidelines.

All the public and private sector banks, regional rural banks, state co-operative banks, small finance banks and insurance companies are allowed to function as per the normal banking hours with 50 per cent staff for larger branches, said a letter of the Finance department.

It also allowed the functioning of banks with full strength in small branches with less than 5 employees till August 31 by following the COVID-19 guidelines.

The department said that clearing house, controlling office of the banks, SEBI, controlling heads of the insurance companies and RBI are allowed to operate as per the normal functioning time with 50 per cent of staff.

The government directed the district administration to be vigilant to ensure strict norms of social distancing are followed.

(IANS)