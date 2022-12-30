Odisha: Shops in Puri Bada Danda to be closed on Dec 31 and Jan 1

Puri: All shops in Puri Bada Danda are scheduled to remain shut on December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023 said reliable sources.

Barricading shall be done from Market Square to the Jagannath Temple.

Since, huge crowds have been expected to be witnessed in the Bada Danda at Puri the holy city of Odisha. Tourists from all over the world are expected to visit the temple.

The District and Police Administration has pulled up its socks and is gearing up to mange the crowd in an efficient manner.

The Administration has made special arrangements hassle free visit of the temple for divyang, senior citizens and school children.

Special care is being taken t0 maintain proper timings of the temple rituals, crowd management, resting place of the devotees and drinking water.

Puri Collector Samarth Barma gave information on the above issues while interacting with the media personnel on Friday.