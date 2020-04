Jajpur: The First COVID 19 hospital of Jajpur district in Odisha will be inaugurated tomorrow. The medical, located at Kalinganagar in the district has 150 beds. Yesterday, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathi and Odisha Govt’s 5Ts Secretary VK Pandian visited the hospital in supervision.

Today, government of Odisha approved the conversion of Tata Medical Hospital into a full fledged COVID 19 Hospital. Jajpur district Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said that the hospital would be inaugurated at 10 a.m. tomorrow at the Medical Hospital premises.

The hospital has been sanitised completely and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. “While Tata Medical authorities have promised to provide 30 doctors for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at the hospital, the district administration will also provide 10 to 15 additional doctors,” said the district collector Mr. Das. COVID 19 patients from Jajapur and neighbouring districts will be treated in this hospital.