Odisha: All-party meeting to be held on February 20

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal stated in the letter issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department. “In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the Twelfth Session of the Sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to meet at 11.00 A.M. on February 21, 2023 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar.”

Here is the detailed schedule:

The Governor’s Address is scheduled on February 21. Then there shall be a discussion on the Governor’s address on February 22, 23.

The presentation of the Budget for the Year 2023 shall take place on February 24. The General Discussion on Budget shall be on February 27, 28, March 1.

The presentation of reports of the Standing Committees shall be on March 9, 10, 11, 12. March 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20-24, 27-29 shall be the days for the demands for grants.

The appropriation of Bill on Budget for the Year 2023-24 shall take place on March 31. The private members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions) shall be done on April 4, 6.