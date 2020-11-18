odisha all party meeting concludes

Odisha All-Party Meeting Concludes; Here Are The Decisions Taken

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha all-party meeting chaired by the speaker of the Odisha Assembly, Surjya Narayan Patro has concluded in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

A number of important decisions have been taken regarding the winter session of the Odisha Assembly that is slated to start on November 20.

The decisions were as follows: 

  1. No Question Hour during the entire Winter Session.
  2. Time of each sitting will start from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm and then from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
  3. Senior MLAs can participate in the proceedings through video conferencing (VC).
  4. Supplementary Budget for the State will be tabled on November 20.
