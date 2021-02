Odisha: All-Party Meet To Be Held On February 17

Bhubaneswar: An all party meet is scheduled to be held on February 17 in Odisha.

The speaker of the Odisha Assembly, Surjya Narayan Patro has called for this meeting.

It is worth mentioning that this time around, all the Ministers and MLAs shall undergo Covid test before the meeting.

The Covid test shall be held for three consecutive days before the scheduled meet.

The agenda of the meeting is however yet to be revealed.