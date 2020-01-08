108 Ambulance

Odisha: All emergency medical services to be brought under 108 soon

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to improve the health service delivery system, the Government of Odisha has decided to integrate all services of emergency medical ambulance, boat ambulance, 24×7 referral transport and health helpline on one platform.

The health and family welfare department has decided to bring all the medical services under the toll-free number 108 instead of multiple numbers, sources said.

Currently, people in the state are dialling different number for different emergency medical services.

People have to dial 108 for emergency medical ambulances, while they have to call  102 for 24×7 referral transport. For health helpline, they have to ring 104.

Besides, the health department has also decided to change the branding and embossing of vehicles used as ambulances.

“All the ambulances will be re-branded and have same sticker,” a health department official said adding that the move will certainly help improve the overall operational efficiency of the health services across the state.

