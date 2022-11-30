Odisha: Agitating teachers put protest on hold after discussion with CS

Bhubaneswar: The primary teachers who had been protesting at the lower PMG in the capital city of Odisha for the last four days for pressing their 3 charter demand have put their protest on hold after discussion with the chief secretary.

In this regard a committee has been constituted to look into the grievances of the teachers. While the Chief Secretary is the Chairman of this committee, the Principal Secretary of the GA and PG is one member, the Principal Secretary, Finance is another member and the commissioner cum secretary of the S and ME is the Member Convenor.

The Committee shall meet the representatives of the United Primary Teachers’ Association between 16th December and 20th December, 2022 to discuss on their grievances. School and Mass Education Department as the nodal department will process the file for holding the meeting in this regard with all relevant information.