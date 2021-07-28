Odisha again sees a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha sees a sharp rises in Covid deaths on Wednesday. A total of 69 patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 69 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5,703.

Khordha reports the highest number of 14 Covid fatalities, followed by Sundergarh at 10, Angul at 9, Dhenkanal at 8, Jharsuguda at 5, Bargarh, Puri and Sambalpur (4 each), Kandhamal (3), Bolangir (2), Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri, Nuapada and Nayagarh (1 each).

Here is the list of the deaths:

1. A 24 years old Female of Angul District .

2. A 44 years old Male of Angul District .

3. A 62 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4. A 54 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabets Mellitus.

5. A 78 years old Male of Angul District .

6. A 70 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7. A 64 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

8. A 85 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9. A 52 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Asthma.

10. A 57 years old Male of Baragarh District .

11. A 58 years old Male of Baragarh District .

12. A 39 years old Male of Baragarh District .

13. A 54 years old Female of Baragarh District .

14. A 56 years old Male of Bhadrak District .

15. A 31 years old Male of Bolangir District .

16. A 58 years old Male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

17. A 56 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

18. A 36 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

19. A 56 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

20. A 28 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

21. A 62 years old Male of Bhubaneswar .

22. A 59 years old Male of Bhubaneswar .

23. A 42 years old Female of Bhubaneswar .

24. A 66 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus , Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

25. A 72 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension.

26. A 43 years old Female of Bhubaneswar .

27. A 56 years old Male of Cuttack District .

28. A 24 years old Male of Dhenkanal District .

29. A 81 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

30. A 55 years old Female of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

31. A 81 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

32. A 62 years old Male of Dhenkanal District .

33. A 57 years old Female of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & hypothyroidsim.

34. A 50 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Asthama.

35. A 58 years old Male of Dhenkanal District .

36. A 55 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District .

37. A 49 years old Male of Jharsuguda District .

38. A 61 years old Male of Jharsuguda District .

39. A 73 years old Male of Jharsuguda District .

40. A 48 years old Male of Jharsuguda District .

41. A 60 years old Female of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

42. A 60 years old Female of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Covid Hospital, Phulabani.

43. A 48 years old Male of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

44. A 55 years old Male of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

45. A 55 years old Female of Khurdha District .

46. A 73 years old Female of Khurdha District .

47. A 40- years old Male of Khurdha District .

48. A 24 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

49. A 48 years old Female of Malkangiri District who was also suffering from Epilepsy, Hypertension, Cerebro Vascular Accident.

50. A 70 years old Female of Nayagarh District .

51. A 55 years old Female of Nuapada District .

52. A 48 years old Female of Puri District .

53. A 70 years old Female of Puri District .

54. A 63 years old Male of Puri District .

55. A 57 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

56. A 78 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Seizure, Diabetes Mellitus, Stroke & A-V Malformation.

57. A 48 years old Male of Sambalpur District .

58. A 60 years old Male of Sambalpur District .

59. A 34 years old Male of Sambalpur District .

60. A 51 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

61. A 57 years old Male of Sundargarh District .

62. A 48 years old Female of Sundargarh District .

63. A 45 years old Male of Sundargarh District .

64. A 24 years old Female of Sundargarh District .

65. A 65 years old Male of Sundargarh District .

66. A 45 years old Male of Sundargarh District .

67. A 68 years old Male of Sundargarh District .

68. A 44 years old Female of Sundargarh District .

69. A 45 years old Male of Sundargarh District .