Odisha: After Day I vote counting Zilla Parishad Trends show BJD leading in 87% Zilla Parishad Zones

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) seems to make a clean sweep in the Odisha Panchayata Polls as per the figures received after Day I of vote counting. The counting of votes began today according to which the Zilla Parishad trends show that the BJD is leading in approximately 87 per cent Zilla Parishad Zones.

As per reports, today, on the first day, counting is being done for 315 seats. Out of that BJD is leading in more than 270 seats which is 87 per cent of the total number today. The BJP is leading in 20 seats that means 6 to 7 per cent while Congress is leading in 15-20 seats that constitutes 5 per cent.

Counting is pending for another two days. If the trend of Day I continues on the subsequent days, BJD likely to get approximately 725 seats.

Out of 315 ZP seats, the BJD is now leading in 274 seats. Experts have attributed that the distribution of BSKY smart health cards by the Odisha CM seems to be a game changer this time.

Twenty years back, BJD had won total 291 Zilla Parishad zones in the first Panchayat Polls which CM Naveen Patnaik faced in 2002. In 2022, BJD has nearly equalled its entire 2002 tally while votes in 538 ZP zones are yet to be counted.