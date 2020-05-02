Odisha: Advt issued for recruitment in Central Cooperative Banks of 17 districts

Bhubaneswar: Advertisement has been issued for the post of Banking Assistant Grade-II, Assistant Manager Grade-II and System Manager to be recruited in 17 district central cooperative banks of Odisha.

The last date of sending application is May 10.

Post details:

Assistant Manager Grade II

Job Type: Managerial/Executive Jobs

of Vacancies: 267

Age Limit: 21 – 32 years.

Educational Qualification: Graduate (Bachelors Degree) in any discipline with Proficiency in Computer Application.

Work Experience: Freshers may apply

Pay-Scale: Rs. 9,300-34,800/-

Banking Assistant Grade II

Job Type: Managerial/Executive Jobs

of Vacancies: 485

Age Limit: 21 – 32 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates securing minimum 60% marks in MCA, B.Tech with Computer Science or IT.

Work Experience: Freshers may apply

Pay-Scale: Rs. 5,200-20,200/-

System Manager

Job Type: Managerial/Executive Jobs

of Vacancies: 34

Age Limit: 21 – 32 years.

Educational Qualification: Graduate (Bachelors Degree) in any discipline having proficiency in Computer Application.

Work Experience: Freshers may apply

Pay-Scale: Rs. 9,300-34,800/-

For details visit: rcsodisha.nic.in

With inputs from: The Sentinel