Odisha: Advt issued for recruitment in Central Cooperative Banks of 17 districts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Advertisement has been issued for the post of Banking Assistant Grade-II, Assistant Manager Grade-II and System Manager to be recruited in 17 district central cooperative banks of Odisha.

The last date of sending application is May 10.

Post details:

Assistant Manager Grade II

  • Job Type: Managerial/Executive Jobs
  • of Vacancies: 267
  • Age Limit: 21 – 32 years.
  • Educational Qualification: Graduate (Bachelors Degree) in any discipline with Proficiency in Computer Application.
  • Work Experience: Freshers may apply
  • Pay-Scale: Rs. 9,300-34,800/-

Banking Assistant Grade II

  • Job Type: Managerial/Executive Jobs
  • of Vacancies: 485
  • Age Limit: 21 – 32 years.
  • Educational Qualification: Candidates securing minimum 60% marks in MCA, B.Tech with Computer Science or IT.
  • Work Experience: Freshers may apply
  • Pay-Scale: Rs. 5,200-20,200/-

System Manager

  • Job Type: Managerial/Executive Jobs
  • of Vacancies: 34
  • Age Limit: 21 – 32 years.
  • Educational Qualification: Graduate (Bachelors Degree) in any discipline having proficiency in Computer Application.
  • Work Experience: Freshers may apply
  • Pay-Scale: Rs. 9,300-34,800/-

For details visit: rcsodisha.nic.in

With inputs from: The Sentinel

You might also like
State

Odisha-bound migrant workers stopped at Gujarat border   

State

Odisha Excise Commissioner seeks permission from Govt to open breweries

State

Odisha returnees to enter state only through these 12 checkpoints

State

IAF helicopters to shower petals over KIMS COVID hospital in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Comments
Loading...