Odisha: Advt issued for recruitment in Central Cooperative Banks of 17 districts
Bhubaneswar: Advertisement has been issued for the post of Banking Assistant Grade-II, Assistant Manager Grade-II and System Manager to be recruited in 17 district central cooperative banks of Odisha.
The last date of sending application is May 10.
Post details:
Assistant Manager Grade II
- Job Type: Managerial/Executive Jobs
- of Vacancies: 267
- Age Limit: 21 – 32 years.
- Educational Qualification: Graduate (Bachelors Degree) in any discipline with Proficiency in Computer Application.
- Work Experience: Freshers may apply
- Pay-Scale: Rs. 9,300-34,800/-
Banking Assistant Grade II
- Job Type: Managerial/Executive Jobs
- of Vacancies: 485
- Age Limit: 21 – 32 years.
- Educational Qualification: Candidates securing minimum 60% marks in MCA, B.Tech with Computer Science or IT.
- Work Experience: Freshers may apply
- Pay-Scale: Rs. 5,200-20,200/-
System Manager
- Job Type: Managerial/Executive Jobs
- of Vacancies: 34
- Age Limit: 21 – 32 years.
- Educational Qualification: Graduate (Bachelors Degree) in any discipline having proficiency in Computer Application.
- Work Experience: Freshers may apply
- Pay-Scale: Rs. 9,300-34,800/-
For details visit: rcsodisha.nic.in
With inputs from: The Sentinel