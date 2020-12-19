Odisha: Adulterated Soya Chunks Manufacturing Unit Busted In Cuttack

Cuttack: The Cuttack-unit of the Commissionerate Police busted an adulterated soya chunks manufacturing unit in Jagatpur New Industrial Phase-2 area of the city today.

A joint team of cops from Jagatpur Police Station and Malgodown Police Station conducted the raid at the production unit named RM Mills after getting information from some reliable sources.

Officials of Weight and Measurement department also were part of the raid.

Sources informed that recovered logos of reputed brands and soya chunks worth Rs 10 lakh during the raid at the adulterated soya chunks manufacturing unit.

Meanwhile, owner of the manufacturing unit detained for interrogation.