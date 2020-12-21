Odisha: Adulterated Ghee Manufacturing Unit Busted In Cuttack

By WCE 3

Cuttack: Acting on a tip-off, the Badambadi police busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit in Moon Light lane on Sunday. Officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) also were present during the raid on the illegal manufacturing unit.

Apart from busting the ghee manufacturing unit, the cops led by ACP Subhanarayan Mudul also seized labels of different reputed brands, machines for making ghee, raw materials used for manufacturing of the ghee, and a huge quantity of adulterated ghee seized from the unit.

The cost of the seized materials is said to be over one crore rupees, said sources adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

