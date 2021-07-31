Odisha Adtnl Chief Secy likely to announce August unlock guidelines today

Bhubaneswar: Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena likely to announce August unlock guidelines at 3.30 pm today.

Partial lockdown is likely to continue in the state with more restrictions in districts having comparative higher active cases.

Khurda is in the RED zone with 4614 active cases while Cuttack and Balasore are in the YELLOW zone with 2101 and 1039 active cases respectively.

Reportedly, the TPR in all the 30 districts are below 5% and in green zone. The tally of active cases in the state stands at 16,384.

Today, Odisha reported 1,578 fresh Covid positive cases taking the total tally of positive cases to 9,77,268 with a positivity rate at 2.18%.

On the other hand, the State recorded 68 fresh fatalities due to Covid 19 taking the toll to 5902.