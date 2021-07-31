Odisha Adtnl Chief Secy likely to announce August unlock guidelines today

By WCE 7
odisha unlock
Odisha SRC, Pradeep Jena (FILE PHOTO)

Bhubaneswar: Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena likely to announce August unlock guidelines at 3.30 pm today.

Partial lockdown is likely to continue in the state with more restrictions in districts having comparative higher active cases.

Khurda is in the RED zone with 4614 active cases while Cuttack  and Balasore are in the YELLOW zone with 2101 and 1039 active cases respectively.

Related News

Covid situation in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack remains stable:…

Odisha unlock: Know what’s allowed & what’s…

Reportedly, the TPR in all the 30 districts are  below 5% and in green zone. The tally of active cases in the state stands at 16,384.

Today, Odisha reported 1,578 fresh Covid positive cases taking the total tally of positive cases to 9,77,268 with a positivity rate at 2.18%.

On the other hand, the State recorded 68 fresh fatalities due to Covid 19 taking the toll to 5902.

 

 

You might also like
State

Petrol and Diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates here

State

22 carat and 24 carat gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s rates

State

Bhubaneswar battles dengue outbreak amid Covid crisis, 23 new cases detected

State

Covid-19 cases continue to dip in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.