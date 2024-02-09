Odisha: Admit card of matric exams published, download here

Bhubaneswar: Information regarding examination centres and admit card for matric exams has been published by the BSE on Friday. The admit cards are available for the Annual High School Certificate, the State Open School Certificate and the Madhyama Examination, 2024.

The admit card can be downloaded and is available on the Board’s website www.bseodisha.ac.in

The Head of the institution of all school are required to download the same to know all aspect of the examination such as:

1. Examination Centre to which allotted

2. Whether the school has been selected as examination/nodal/evaluation centre or not

3. In case selected as centre, the number of candidates allotted to the centre and no. of questions required for all subject for the centre.

4. Information regarding physically challenged candidates etc.



The admit cards of candidates for AHSC, SOSC, Madhyama and Correspondence Course (HSC) are available in the website. The Head of the Institutions shall download the admit cards and distribute to the candidates.

The Odisha matric exams 2024 are scheduled to start from February 20, 2024 said reliable reports in this regard.

A Press Conference will be held today at 2:30 pm regarding the declaration of the date and schedule of matric exams 2024, said reliable reports.

The exams are scheduled to start on February 20 and continue till March 4. All the exams that is Madhyam, HSC and Open School matric exams shall start simultaneously.

The Board further said that there shall be just one board or Odisha matric exam instead of the earlier pattern of two Summative exams. There shall be a 100 mark assessment in all the subjects.

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.