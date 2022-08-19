Odisha adds another 452 Covid recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 452 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.

As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 13,12,901 with the report of 452 new recovery cases today.

Here’s the list of district-wise recoveries reported today: