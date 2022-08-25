Odisha adds another 421 Covid recovery cases
Bhubaneswar: Odisha added another 421 Covid recovery cases in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the State Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.
With the recovery of another 421 patients, the COVID recovery tally in Odisha rose to 13,15,173 today.
Here’s the list of district-wise recoveries reported today:
- 85 from Khurda
- 82 from Sundergarh
- 42 from Boudh
- 33 from Balangir
- 24 from Sambalpur
- 16 from Kalahandi
- 14 from Nuapada
- 12 from Mayurbhanj
- 10 from Cuttack
- 9 from Balasore
- 8 from Deogarh
- 8 from Nabarangpur
- 7 from Jajapur
- 7 from Sonepur
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 5 from Bargarh
- 5 from Gajapati
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 21 from State Pool