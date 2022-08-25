odisha covid recovery

Odisha adds another 421 Covid recovery cases

By Subadh Nayak 87 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha added another 421 Covid recovery cases in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the State Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.

With the recovery of another 421 patients, the COVID recovery tally in Odisha rose to 13,15,173 today.

Here’s the list of district-wise recoveries reported today:

  • 85 from Khurda
  • 82 from Sundergarh
  • 42 from Boudh
  • 33 from Balangir
  • 24 from Sambalpur
  • 16 from Kalahandi
  • 14 from Nuapada
  • 12 from Mayurbhanj
  • 10 from Cuttack
  • 9 from Balasore
  • 8 from Deogarh
  • 8 from Nabarangpur
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Sonepur
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 5 from Bargarh
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 21 from State Pool
You might also like
State

Odisha: 334 Laboratory Assistants, Jr Librarians, PETs Join Government Colleges

State

KISS & NWWA sign MoU to promote welfare of tribal students

State

Sambalpur: Jr Clerk of Joint Labour Commissioner’ office in vigilance net

State

Odisha’s Iswar Chandra Nayak among 46 teachers selected for National Awards

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.