Odisha adds another 1216 Covid recoveries

Bhubaneswar: The COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 12,92,885 with the recovery of 1216 more patients in the last 24 hours.

The Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW) of the State government informed that the Khurda district recorded the highest recovery today as 301 patients recovered from the virus. This was followed by Sundergarh district where 197 persons recovered from the coronavirus.

Here’s the district-wise recovery cases reported in the State today: