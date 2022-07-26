Odisha adds another 1216 Covid recoveries

Bhubaneswar: The COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 12,92,885 with the recovery of 1216 more patients in the last 24 hours.
The Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW) of the State government informed that the Khurda district recorded the highest recovery today as 301 patients recovered from the virus. This was followed by Sundergarh district where 197 persons recovered from the coronavirus.
Here’s the district-wise recovery cases reported in the State today:
- 301 from Khurda
- 197 from Sundergarh
- 131 from Cuttack
- 102 from Mayurbhanj
- 65 from Sambalpur
- 37 from Sonepur
- 30 from Nayagarh
- 28 from Jharsuguda
- 28 from Kalahandi
- 26 from Jajapur
- 23 from Rayagada
- 22 from Bolangir
- 21 from Nuapada
- 20 from Puri
- 18 from Jagatsinghpur
- 11 from Kandhamal
- 11 from Kendrapara
- 11 from Nabarangpur
- 10 from Deogarh
- 10 from Gajapati
- 9 from Bargarh
- 9 from Keonjhar
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Koraput
- 4 from Balasore
- 4 from Ganjam
- 1 from Anugul
- 71 from State Pool