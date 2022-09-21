Odisha: Additional Tahasildar under vigilance scanner, raids underway

Sundargarh: On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by ORS, Addl. Tahasildar of Tangarpali in Sundargarh district, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance.

The accused has been identified as Kulamani Patel.

The raid according to sources, has been led by four DSPs, ten inspectors, four ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance of Sundargarh

According to reports, the raids have been conducted at the following 8 places in Sundargarh district:

(1) His triple storyed residential building located over Plot No.1593/1666 and 2666/4073, Khata No.235/633 at Mouza-Lephripada under Lephripada police station, in Sundargarh district.

(2) His Double storyed residential building over Plot No.561/4695 and 561/3937/4945, Khata No.427/312 at Mouza-Chitabhanga, Sundargarh Town.

(3) Three residential houses over Plot No.1482, Khata No.108 at Mouza-Dumarbahal under Lephripada police station, in Sundargarh district.

(4) Residential house over ancestral land vide Khata No.108, Plot No.1481at Mouza-Dumarbahal under Lephripada police station, in Sundargarh district.

(5) Residential house at Mouza-Dumarbahal, under Lephripada police station, in Sundargarh district.

(6) Office Chamber of Sri Patel at Tahasil Office, Tangarpali, Sundargarh district.

(7) Residential house of his relative located at Chitabhanga, Sundargarh Town, Sundargarh district and

(8) Office Chamber of his spouse located at Primary School at Sipukachhar, under Lephripada police station, in Sundargarh district.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.