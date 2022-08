Odisha: Additional Commissioner CT and GST Under Vigilance Scanner

Odisha: Additional Commissioner CT and GST Under Vigilance Scanner

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance sleuths raid office and residence of additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax and GST, Cuttack.

The officer has been identified as Piyush Kanta Pani.

The raids have been conducted on allegations of the acquisition of disproportionate assets.

According to reliable sources, simultaneous searches were conducted at six places.

Raids are presently underway.

Further reports awaited.